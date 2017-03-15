The request of Mobileye's director-general

The Director-General of the Treasury, Shai Babad, visited Wednesday the auto security systems company Mobileye which was acquired by Intel for a record $15 billion.

Babad met with the director of Mobileye, Ziv Aviram and praised its contribution to the Israeli economy and the potential of its systems to make a revolution in the car industry and prevent car accidents.

During the course of the meeting the possibility of increasing the supply of engineers and skilled workers for high-tech companies was discussed. The two also discussed enlarging the R and D center in Jerusalem and turning it into a campus for autonomous car research. During the course of the visit Babad himself tested driving in an autonomous car built by the company.

Babad said at the end of the visit that "the growth of a company of Mobileye's type in Israel is a source of pride for our economy and we are happy that it will continue to be based and develop in Israel and in its capital city Jerusalem. I believe that Mobileye could turn Israel into a world leader in autonomous cars as well as revolutionizing car development and even saving lives."

Aviram said to the Director-General of the Treasury: "It's important for me to know one thing - that our tax allocations from the sale of the company will reach the citizens of Israel in the end."