Bennett dismisses Liberman's 'political prattle' over Eli

The Eli paramilitary academy "Benei David" responded Wednesday to the letter by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in which he demanded that Rabbi Yigal Levinstein resign his position as head of the academy.

"Due to our belief in our roles as teachers and educators, we will not cooperate with any attack on the freedom of speech and ideas of rabbis, students and alumni of Benei David."

Prof. Aviad Hacohen, the dean of the Institute of Law and Science, said that the authority to recognize the paramilitary academy is not in the hands of the Defense Minister but is the prerogative of the Director-General of the Education Ministry.

Hacohen added that anyway the law would not allow revoking status of a Yeshiva because of statements made by one of its leaders, as this is opposed to the fundamental values of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

Education Minister Bennett also dismissed Liberman's words on his Facebook account as "political prattle" and said "Liberman, don't make politics on top of IDF soldiers. The Eli acadamy will not close. It has produced generations of soldiers, officers, special operations fighters and sadly also too many fallen warriors."

Bennett stressed that he totally rejected Rabbi Levinstein's words about women serving in the army. "I met my wife Gilat while she was a soldier, and my colleague Ayelet Shaked also served as an education NCO in the Golani Brigade and so did MK Shuli Mualem. I respect the female soldiers of the IDF and their contribution to Israel's security."

"However this is not the subject. The matter at question is the paramilitary academy. Liberman threatened to close it for political reasons. The last thing that interests him is female soldiers. He just wants to gain cynical political capital by attacking Religious Zionism. I didn't hear him demanding the closure of universities because their lecturers spoke in an offensive manner or demanding the closure of colleges where Breaking the Silence meet with students. Only regarding Religious Zionists Liberman suddenly is filled with brazenness."