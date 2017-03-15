Protests over haredi conscientious objector's arrest

The anti-Zionist Eida Haharedit organization has called for demonstrations and protests throughout the country following the arrest this week of a yeshiva student who did not appear for registration and initiating procedures for postponement of his military service.

The student, a resident of Ofakim, was arrested on Sunday. On Tuesday, the student was brought before the Jaffa Military Court, where it was decided to keep him in custody until this Thursday, when there will be another hearing of the case.

The "Committee to Save the Torah World", the body behind support for haredi draft resisters and encouraging and organizing protests against their arrest, claims that the young man's arrest was made "within the framework of the authorities persecution of the Torah scholars, and the draft decree."

The committee also alleges that authorities have subjected the arrested student to torture in the army base where he is being held.

"The young man reported that he is in solitary confinement, and with this he is being tortured by prison guards. For example, for long hours they do not allow him to stand or lie on a bed, only to sit, while he is also required to hold his hands behind his back.

"Such cruelty is not used against murderers and terrorists, it is reserved especially for students of the Torah," said the committee and announced that the matter will not pass quietly. "An urgent message was sent to the commander of the military prison, and if the matter is not dealt with forthwith a lawsuit will be filed."

Rabbi Abraham Menkes, a member of the Committee, said that "Free traffic flow in the country is indeed important, also during various times of rush hour, but we can not in any way acquiesce in the arrest of a yeshiva student, joining previous arrests and systematic persecution of yeshiva students to bring about their recruitment into the army by force or by temptation."