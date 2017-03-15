Sign warns Londoners to 'beware of Jews'

Warning sign placed on lamp post near synagogue features silhouette of Orthodox Jewish man.

Members of the Jewish community in London say they have found what appears to be an anti-Semitic sign placed on a lamp post near a synagogue in the Stamford Hill neighborhood.

The sign was first reported by the neighborhood watch group, Shomrim NE London, which called the discovery alarming.

Designed in the style of a triangular red-and-white warning sign, the image includes the silhouette of an Orthodox Jewish man.

While some locals brushed off the sign as a prank, Shomrim member Barry Bard said the sign was offensive and caused “alarm and distress” among Jewish residents.

Bard said the placement of the sign was simply the latest in a long string of anti-Semitic vandalism and harassment in the area.

“The people of Stamford Hill are very sadly used to instances of anti-Semitic hate crime, but most of those times it will be verbal abuse or even assault. The person who planned [the sign] has obviously gone to an effort to cause alarm and distress to local people.”

MP Diane Abbot (Labour), who represents the district including Stamford Hill, took to Twitter to condemn the sign, calling it “Disgusting. Unacceptable.”