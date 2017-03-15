Eritrean indicted for rape attempts, home invasions

Eritrean illegal immigrant caught naked in victim's bed after string of attempted rapes of haredi women during home invasions.

Prosecutors filed an indictment in a Tel Aviv district court Wednesday morning against an illegal immigrant from Eritrea accused of a string of home invasions and planned rapes.

Ewat Nagos, a 25-year old Eritrean man who infiltrated into Israel, was first arrested two weeks ago after two attempted home invasions in Jerusalem.

According to the indictment, Nagos targeted two haredi women living in the same building in the capital. In two different incidents, Nagos trailed them, following them into their building and up the stairs to their apartments.

In each case, as the intended victim entered her apartment, Nagos attempted to force his way in.

After the second break-in attempt, police arrested Nagos, but released him shortly thereafter.

A third incident took place last Thursday, in which Nagos successfully broke into a woman’s apartment.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Nagos broke into the home of a Ramat Gan woman in her 20s, who was at the time resting in bed.

Nagos entered the woman’s bedroom, waking his intended victim.

When the woman demanded to know what Nagos was doing in her apartment, he replied “I’m looking for a girl,” before proceeding to remove his clothes.

When police arrived they found Nagos lying naked on the woman’s bed. When asked by police to explain his presence there, Nagos claimed he lived in the building.

After authorities arrested Nagos, they sent him for psychiatric observation. During the assessment interview, Nagos told the police psychiatrist that he had broken into the woman’s apartment because he was “looking for a girl for wedding [sic].”

When asked what he planned to do after he broke into the woman’s apartment, the man simply replied “sex”.

Following the interview, the psychiatrist warned police the man is a danger to women.

Based on the psychiatrist’s assessment and Nagos’ repeated offenses, police have requested that he be held in custody until the end of his trial.