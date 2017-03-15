Two life sentences for murder of Rabbi Michael Mark

IDF court sentences Arab terrorist who murdered rabbi, wounded his wife and children.

An IDF court in Judea handed down two life sentences on Wednesday to an Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of a Hevron-area rabbi last summer.

Muhammad Al-Ameira, the terrorist gunman responsible for the murder of Rabbi Michael Mark in a drive-by shooting attack on Route 60 last July, was also ordered to pay a quarter of a million shekels ($68,300) in damages to Rabbi Mark's family.

Rabbi Mark's wife, Chavi Mark, was seriously injured in the attack, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the couple's children were also injured.

Al-Ameira's accomplice in the attack, Muhammad Al-Pakia, was eliminated when security forces attempted to arrest him.

Last August, IDF forces demolished AL-Ameira's house after the Supreme Court rejected a petition by the far-left Hamoked organization against the demolition order.