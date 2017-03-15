Two life sentences for murder of Rabbi Michael Mark

An IDF court in Judea handed down two life sentences on Wednesday to an Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of a Hevron-area rabbi last summer.
Muhammad Al-Ameira, the terrorist gunman responsible for the murder of Rabbi Michael Mark in a drive-by shooting attack on Route 60 last July, was also ordered to pay a quarter of a million shekels ($68,300) in damages to Rabbi Mark's family.
Rabbi Mark's wife, Chavi Mark, was seriously injured in the attack, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the couple's children were also injured.
Al-Ameira's accomplice in the attack, Muhammad Al-Pakia, was eliminated when security forces attempted to arrest him.
Last August, IDF forces demolished AL-Ameira's house after the Supreme Court rejected a petition by the far-left Hamoked organization against the demolition order.