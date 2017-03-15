Yisrael Beytenu MK dismissed

Orly Levy-Abekasis dismissed from Yisrael Beytenu party, will be able to run in next elections - but not with an existing faction.

The Knesset Committee on Wednesday morning approved the Yisrael Beytenu party's request to officially remove MK Orly Levy-Abekasis from their party list.

Ten MKs supported the move, and 2 opposed it.

If Levy-Abekasis wishes to remain in the Knesset, she will not be allowed to run in the next elections unless she forms a new party.

Opposition MKs, including the Yesh Atid party, did not attend the vote.

Previously, it had been reported that Levy-Abekasis was meeting with leftists. She later denied this claim, and denied her intention to run in the next elections with the far-left Meretz party.

Though Levy-Abekasis was part of a right-wing party who supported the Regulation Law, she herself voted against it.