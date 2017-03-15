'Shabbat desecration is funded by the municipality'

Prior to the upcoming vote on Jerusalem's municipal budget, senior haredi and Religious Zionist rabbis called on the municipality to close Jerusalem businesses which remain open on Shabbat (Sabbath).

In their letter, the rabbis wrote, "The situation which has been created here in Jerusalem is one in which dozens of stores and businesses remain open on Shabbat and desecrate the holiness of the day, This desecration happens in the streets of our city, and it breaks the heart and angers residents.

"According to what we have seen, this desecration also receives funding from the municipality, and even some buildings owned by the municipality, such as the First Station, are open on Shabbat.

"Anyone who has the authority and can work to correct this situation has the obligation to do so.

"We call on the public to avoid using these inappropriate permits, and not to ignore the growing problem in our holy city of Jerusalem."

Signatories included Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Benayahu Shmueli, Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Thau, Rabbi Amiel Sternberg, Rabbi Haim Steiner, Rabbi Isser Kalonski, Rabbi Eliyahu Medina, and Rabbi Haim Shlesinger.