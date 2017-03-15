Biden: Give Trump a chance

Former Vice President says Trump deserves a chance to lead the country.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is calling on Americans to give President Donald Trump a chance to lead the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the University of Delaware on Monday, Biden told reporters that Trump has been “playing catch-up” since taking office because he didn’t think he was going to win and was unprepared for a smooth transition, reported The Washington Times.

Asked if Trump “deserved a chance to govern,” Biden replied, “Sure he does.”

“That’s exactly why you haven’t seen the president on any of the shows,” continued Biden. “He deserves a chance and in fairness to him, this is a man in my view, who understandably like all the press thought, didn’t think he was gonna win.”

Biden said the Democrats and their nominee Hillary Clinton had a “transition team” in place nine months ahead of the election.

“We knew if we won who we were gonna ask to do A, B, C, and D,” he said, adding, “In fairness to [Trump], I don’t think there was thought to be any necessity to do that.

Trump is “really playing catch-up. He should be given a chance. It’s too early to judge,” continued Biden.

During the election campaign, Biden had harsh criticism for Trump, saying he had “no clue”.

In another instance, Biden said that Trump “would’ve loved Stalin”.