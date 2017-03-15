Rivlin stresses strong bond with Germany

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday held a working meeting at his residence in Jerusalem with the President of the German Bundestag, Prof. Norbert Lammert.

In their discussion, the two spoke about the ongoing developments in the region, and the current challenges faced by Europe.

Rivlin reiterated the strong bond between Israel and Germany, which he noted was based on the difficult past, but also on the great cooperation and achievements of the present and potential for the future.

Germany is considered a close friend of Israel, but there have been tensions in recent years over the peace issue, as Chancellor Angela Merkel has insisted that the “two-state solution” is the best way to end the Israel-PA conflict while criticizing Israel over its construction in Judea and Samaria.

At a Government-to-Government meeting in Berlin in December 2012, Merkel and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “agreed to disagree” over Israeli construction in areas the PA claims for a future state.

Last month, Germany delayed a summit with Israel planned for later this year, in what was reportedly a punitive measure in response to Israel’s passing of the Regulation Law.

The Regulation Law legalizes and protects thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built with government backing and lacked absentee land claims, but against which there are now property claims.

Under the Regulation Law, homes built on such properties will be allowed to remain, and owners with proven claims to the land will be given a choice of receiving an alternate plot of land or monetary compensation for 125% of their land's value.