White House reveals Trump's 2005 income tax returns

The White House said on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump earned more than $150 million in income and paid $38 million in taxes in 2005, CNN reported.

The White House released the information ahead of an anticipated MSNBC news report about Trump’s returns for that year.

The $38 million was in addition to “paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes,” said a White House official.

Earlier on Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced on Twitter she would be revealing Trump's tax returns during her show.

"We've got Trump tax returns. (Seriously.)," she tweeted.

Maddow later tweeted that she has Trump's 1040 form from 2005, though it was unclear how the network had obtained the documents.

Trump had promised during the presidential campaign to release his returns after the conclusion of a routine audit, but to date had not done so.

Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival, repeatedly criticized Trump during the campaign for his refusal to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of tradition, and urged him to do so.

In October, The New York Times obtained snippets of Trump’s returns from the 1990s, hinting he might have avoided paying taxes for nearly two decades.

According to the Times report, Trump declared a $916 million loss on his 1995 income tax returns, a deduction so large it might have enabled him to avoid paying any federal income tax for up to 18 years.