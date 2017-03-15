Watch: 'Visual effects masterpiece'

Jewish music video producer Elan Cohen has released a new production entitled Am Yisrael Chai in collaboration with French singer Alliel. Cohen explains: "I produce Jewish music video pro bono, as my background was in the pop secular music industry. I am about to release a revolutionary video by Alliel, a virtuoso French singer. His debut single, 'Am Yisrael Chai' is a visual effects masterpiece set to pop music - something that has never been seen before in the Jewish or Israeli world - directed by an award winning Israeli director, Tal Zagreba.

"We are offering a level of production quality that has not been seen in the Jewish world before. In this case, it's a sophisticated visual effects process which took hundreds of hours, led by our Director and VFX Supervisor.

"The song is being used to promote awareness and direct traffic towards a powerful social impact campaign. for a family with 4 kids who have degenerative diseases. They are persevering through tremendous struggle in an inspiring way, and have some basic home needs we are fundraising for. Instead of making money for the artist and team, we are giving away everything to that cause, as we are trying to create a culture of social responsibility even with media."