'Netanyahu remained true to his word to Amona evictees'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not shy away from raising the subject of a planned replacement town in Samaria, to be built for the 42 families evicted from Amona last month, during a five-hour meeting with special White House envoy Jason Greenblatt, sources close to the Prime Minister said.

Greenblatt met with the Prime Minister Monday night as part of a special fact-finding mission while the Trump White House mulls its policies vis-à-vis Israel, the peace process, and Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria in particular.

Insiders say the Prime Minister has remained true to his pledge to the evicted residents of Amona, and intends to make good on his promise to build a replacement community in the Shilo bloc of Samaria.

Officials close to Netanyahu say he outlined his plans to build the town during the meeting with Greenblatt, though the Prime Minister said little publicly about the content of the talks.

“In connection with my talks with Greenblatt,” the Prime Minister said during a question and answer session with the press Tuesday, “I have to say we had a good, substantive talk. I can’t say that we finished or reached any agreements; this is a process, but it’s a process of mutual communication, honest and sincere in the best sense of the word.”

The content of the meeting, he said, “was still not open to the press.”