Yeshivas exempted from municipal taxes

A bill exempting yeshivas from the arnona municipal tax was passed in its final reading by the Knesset Tuesday.

The bill, which was drafted by Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur, extends the exemption for the municipal tax currently given to synagogues and other houses of worship to yeshivas and religious institutions of higher learning.

The Knesset voted on the second and third readings of the bill Tuesday evening, passing it into law by a margin of 42 to 6.

Ben-Tzur expressed satisfaction following the vote, saying the new law would protect religious institutions.

“I bless the passage of the law during the second and third readings in the Knesset plenum,” said Ben-Tzur. “I have no doubts that [the law] will allow halls of study and yeshivas to focus on the study of Torah, without being pursued by city officials.”

“In a Jewish state it’s fitting to strengthen and bolster Torah study in order to protect [the state’s Jewish] character. That’s what we did and will continue to do.”