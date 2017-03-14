Arab journalist Samah Wattad suspended

The public broadcasting corporation Kann, the new government corporation that replaced the IBA, announced tonight (Tuesday) that Samah Wattad has been suspended from submitting content until further notice, following Channel 20's exposure yesterday of a Twitter post in support of a terrorist that she posted.

"Samah Wattad has been suspended from submitting content to the corporation until further notice after it has been clarified to her the severity of the Tweet she posted and its implications. Wattad explained that her posting of the Tweet in no way implies encouragement of its content and that she does not advocate or support violence in any form," the corporation said in a statement.

It was reported yesterday that Wattad praised on her twitter account the terrorist Basel Al-Araj (31) who was eliminated in a shootout with Israeli security forces last week.e in Ramallah.

Wattad tweeted a page entitled "Palestine Info Center" on which a picture of the terrorist appeared with the caption "the intellectual is the first to fight and never gives up."

Al-Araj opened fire on soldiers searching for wanted terrorists and weapons in El-Bireh near Ramallah. A Special Operations Unit located him and eliminated him after a short gun battle.

Wattad responded to Channel 20's query by acknowledging her tweet and stating: "I don't know why you refer to him as a terrorist when even the news referred to him as a "wanted man."

23-year-old Wattad is a resident of the Israeli Arab village Jat and is employed as an investigator in the Arab department of the broadcasting corporation. She started her journalism career as editor of a site called "Shuf", learned in Michlelet Oranim and produced two films dealing with the question of Israeli Arab identity.