Haredi leader blasts extremists, issues synagogue ban

'This place is open to all Jews. Those who try to ruin it can never be forgiven and are banned from our synagogue.'

The rabbi of a haredi synagogue in Beit Shemesh has banned anti-Zionist extremists from praying in his house of worship, following a string of incidents in Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem on Purim.

During the Purim holiday Sunday and Monday, members of the Eida Haharedit organization hanged haredi soldiers in effigy in Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, dressing up dummies in faux IDF uniforms.

The displays are just the latest in a campaign of harassment and incitement against haredi IDF service members, who have been targeted by radical anti-Zionists.

On Monday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit okayed the first-ever police investigation incitement by the so-called “Hardak” campaign, which spreads material maligning haredi soldiers.

Now, a local haredi leader, Rabbi Shimon Tversky, has gone public with a scathing criticism of those responsible for incitement against religious soldiers, banning them from entering his synagogue.

“This place is meant for every Jew,” he wrote in a letter to congregants. “No one has the right to post or write words that incite or insults on the walls in any way shape or form.”

Last week, vandals working on behalf of the “Hardak” campaign spray-painted slogans condemning haredi soldiers on one of the synagogue’s walls.

Rabbi Tversky added that those responsible for vandalism or spreading hatred against religious soldiers were not welcome in the synagogue.

“Anyone who vandalizes cannot be forgiven, and he may never enter this synagogue.”