'Terror attacks abroad are not against the State of Israel'

Meir Indor, the Chairman of the Almagor terror victims' association, voiced his opposition to new legislation approved by the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee expanding aid to terror victim's families and extending aid to Israeli victims of terrorist attacks abroad.

"The reason that the law is so generous [to victims of terrorist attacks in Israel], is because they were compared to soldiers who fell in battle," Indor said.

"There was an understanding that every person who was injured or died under an attack against the State of Israel, he and his family should get a pension," he added.

"We think that the new law is...losing, in a way, the feeling of the victims that the people who died in their families died because they were sacrificed for the state, and not [for] something which happened in Germany or in Turkey."