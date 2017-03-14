'Terror didn't murder my daughter, the Arab enemy did'

Rabbi Menachem Felix, whose daughter Ofra was murdered in a shooting attack in 1995, participated Tuesday in a hearing of the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee, during which a law was approved for expanding aid to terror victim's families, and for the state to compensate also Israelis injured in terrorist attacks abroad.

Rabbi Felix, a member of the Almagor terror victims association, opposes the expansion law and tells Arutz Sheva that "Israel established Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror. My daughter was murdered by an enemy who fights us; the means he used was terrorism but it was not terrorism that killed her, but the enemy. The State of Israel gives hostility victim's families an allowance, as it gives to the families of IDF casualties.

"If you want to help more people you may, but do not group them together. Terror is but a means; it is not 'terror' killing our children, but the enemy. Radical Islam is at war with us and with the West, but who fights us here is our enemy. There is terrorism all over the world; include it also? If you have the money you can help everyone, but do not put them all under one umbrella.

"For example, the World Trade Center attack was not about war with Israel; the fact that Israelis or anyone else were wounded hurts, but don't put them in the same group. The question and reasoning are simple - whether terror is specifically directed against Israel or its citizens anywhere in the world, or it is directed in general and Israelis happened to have been murdered - it is something else.

"What does make sense is to include the El Maleh Rachamim prayer in Memorial Day so they can cover all terror victims families, and those who are not targeted for being Israeli - we can help the family but don't put then in the same group."