'No freedom of religion without Jewish sovereignty'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Liku) toured Ammunition Hill with a number of foreign ambassadors Tuesday. The event marked the start of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

"The reason we chose this very important point in history is the fact that this is where the battle for Jerusalem started. And I think that for [the ambassadors] to realize how close everything is, to understand that the idea that the east side of the city and the west side of the city are distanced [from each other], they are not," Hotovely told Arutz Sheva.

She said that the purpose of the visit was to give the ambassadors "a sense of history, to feel the necessity of the war, the fact that it was a just war, a defens[ive] war, and to tell them a little bit about the liberation of Jerusalem."

"I think for them, it's a new way of experiencing" the history of Jerusalem," she added.

"Jerusalem must remain united," she said, explaining that "there is not a real way to keep freedom of religion [in Jerusalem] if you don't have Jewish sovereignty here."