Tova Karero is the woman who was torched to death this morning by a mentally ill patient in a medical clinic in Holon.

The initial investigation into the incident suggests that the suspect, a 78-year-old man who is apparently mentally deranged, was upset at treatment he received from her and left the clinic in anger. He then returned to the medical clinic and poured gasoline in the room where Kararo was sitting and then lit the gasoline on fire. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene declared her dead at the scene.

"She was a good woman, a really special person, simply an angel. I'm speechless," said her friend Shula to Channel 10. "She was a strong woman, I can't imagine the suffering she went through.She always called those who forgot to receive a shot. Her death burns my heart."

Vladimir Zilberstein, one of her patients who was a witness to the incident, spoke about the horror: "I tried to catch her legs and pull her but she was unconscious. She was full of smoke. Within seconds the entire area was covered in smoke. If somebody had come in a minute earlier, it might have been possible to save her. She was a wonderful woman who always helped others. She would even come to patients' homes."

Holon mayor Motti Sasson said that "this is a sad day for all of us, residents of Holon and the entire country. I feel a deep sense of shock from the brutal attack and its tragic results which brought about the death of a resident of our city. This is a shocking escalation in attacks on public servants who are doing their jobs for the benefit of town residents and the entire country."