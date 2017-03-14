2 killed in fireworks factory explosion





Loading....





Two people were fatally injured Tuesday morning in an explosion in a firework factory in Moshav Porat in the Sharon region. Five more people were lightly injured, including a two-month-old baby and a 12-year-old boy.

Dozens of fire crews were summoned to the scene and there is a possibility that some people are trapped in the building. The seriously injured man was treated by an MDA team and transferred to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.

MDA Paramedic Tomer Fine stated that "we came with a large MDA contingent including motorcyclists and intensive care ambulances. We gave medical treatment to a seriously injured 50-year-old man suffering from burns on his body and quickly transferred him to Beilinson hospital while he was sedated and respirated. We also treated a 30-year-old man suffering from an invasive wound in his upper body and transferred him to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba.

"We also treated five lightly injured people including 2 children who did not require hospitalization. We are ready to provide treatment for the fire crews and for any other matter which may require medical attention."