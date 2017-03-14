Watch: Nobel Prize winners sing the praises of science

Israel Science Day is being celebrated around the country Tuesday with numerous activities initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology over the coming days.

Activities include the opening of an exhibition at the Knesset entitled "Israeli innovations and developments which influenced the world." Free activities will also take place for the public at Bar Ilan University, Haifa University, The Hadera Technoda, the Dodson Institute in Rehovot and The Oranim college.

In honor of Science Day, the ministry invited Nobel Prize winners Prof. Dan Shechtman, Prof. Aaron Ciechanover and Prof. Ada Yonat to a special song clip praising their various fields of discipline. The Nobel Prize winners were joined in the clip by Prof. Karmit Levy, Dr. Kirah Radinski and Dr. Liad Modrick who also presented their fields of research. Science and Technology minister Ofir Akunis also made a cameo appearance in the clip.

The clip (in Hebrew) can be seen below.