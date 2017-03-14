Ramallah demonstrators demand Abbas resign

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs, including heads of local organizations and members of parliament, on Monday demonstrated in central Ramallah against what they called the "oppression" by Palestinian security forces during a protest rally that was held in the city on Sunday.

The demonstrators called to stop the security coordination with Israel, the cancellation of the Oslo Accords, the dismissal of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the dismantling of the PA.

According to the PA-based Safa news agency, the protesters called out, among other things, "The people want to cancel the Oslo Accords"; "Abbas (Abu Mazen) leave"; "Abbas, you are a coward, an agent of the United States".

Hamas is behind much of the unrest in the PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, in an attempt to undermine Abbas’s regime and lay the foundation for the seizing of power in Judea and Samaria, just as Hamas did in Gaza in 2007.

Hamas took over Gaza from Abbas’s Fatah in a bloody coup in 2007. Since that time, the two sides have been at odds and attempts to reconcile between them have all failed.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

Since the unity government was dissolved, Hamas and Fatah have held several rounds of reconciliation talks in Doha, Qatar – but with no success.

Just last week, PA officials in Ramallah admitted the PA has no control over Gaza, accusing Hamas officials of thwarting efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation by not allowing the government to exercise its responsibilities in the coastal enclave.