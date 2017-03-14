Mubarak to be released from prison

Egypt's prosecutor-general orders release of former president who was acquitted of charges of killing protesters.

Egypt's prosecutor-general ordered on Monday the release of former President Hosni Mubarak, who was acquitted earlier this month of charges of killing protesters during the 2011 revolution that led to his ouster, the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reports.

Judicial sources quoted by the newspaper said Mubarak will be released as his sentence in another case is considered already served due to the time he spent in pre-trial detention.

The second case involves a three-year prison sentence for Mubarak and his two sons for using public funds to upgrade their private properties. A court upheld that sentence in January of last year.

Mubarak is still banned from travel pending investigations by the Illicit Gains Authority into an increase in his personal wealth since the 2011 revolution, his lawyer, Farid El-Deeb, was quoted by Al-Ahram as having said.

The 88-year-old Mubarak has been confined to the Maadi Military Hospital for treatment since 2012.