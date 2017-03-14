Left-wing activist detained on suspicion of incitement

Police detained a left-wing activist in the Maale Adumim area on suspicion of incitement after a complaint was received that he was in possession of BDS materials.

According to the report in the Ha'aretz newspaper, the activist, Prof. Jeff Halper, was taken to a police van and brought to a police station but did not undergo interrogation. Halper was released after police photographed the posters and maps in his possession.

Helfer, who was guiding a group of tourists in the E1 area, claimed that he had no spoken during the tour about BDS, and claimed that anyway distributing BDS materials does not represent a violation of the law.

Judea and Samaria police said that "there is no ongoing investigation of the incident. Police patrols checked information which they received. When it was determined that his actions did not constitute an offense, he was released on the spot." Police sources said that there would be no further investigation of the matter.