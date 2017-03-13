Thousands of flights delayed, cancelled as US storm approaches

America's Eastern seaboard is bracing for what could be worst snowstorm of season. Thousands of flights have been delayed and cancelled.

America's Eastern seaboard is bracing for what could be the worst snowstorm of the season in the coming days. The snow is expected to affect the entire region from Maine to Virginia.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for New York City, forecasting 12 to 20 inches of snow and winds between 25 and 35 mph on Tuesday.

The storm, nicknamed Stella, also disrupted plans for a meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Their meeting has been postponed until March 17.

Flights within, into or out of the United States on Monday saw 2,393 delays and another 1,483 cancellations as of 3:38 p.m., ET, according to FlightAware's live tracking tool. Another 4,087 flights originally scheduled for Tuesday were canceled.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines issued travel alerts and began waiving re-booking fees for flights within affected regions.

American said it and its regional partners canceled more than 450 flights Monday and 1,450 flights Tuesday.