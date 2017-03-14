Syrian civil war death toll: 321,000, 145,000 missing

A Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed Monday that so far about 465,000 people have been killed or are missing in Syria's bloody six-year civil war.

The war began exactly six years ago with protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government. However it has since dragged global and regional powers into the war, allowed ISIS to gobble huge tracts of Syrian territory and caused the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

The Observatory said it had documented the deaths of more than 321,000 people since the start of the war and more than 145,000 others had been reported as missing.

The Observatory estimated that the dead includes more than 96,000 civilians. It has used a network of contacts across the country to maintain a count of casualties since near the start of the conflict.

The breakdown of deaths caused by the various armies and militias was also documented by the Observatory. Nearly 5000 civilian casualties were caused by Russian air strikes and rockets, 900 civilian casualties were caused by coalition air strikes and ISIS was responsible for some 3700 civilian casualties. However these figures did not include many other civilians missing and in the hands of ISIS and other terror organizations, people whose fate is still unknown.