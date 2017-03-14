Where is the kippah? There is an answer

Commentators on social media wondered why White House special envoy Jason Greenblat did not wear a kippah (a Jewish skullcap) during his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Sunday.

Orthodox Jewish men traditionally wear kippot.

Greenblat studied at the Har Etzion yeshiva and attended Yeshiva University. He is a successful and respected lawyer and lives in New Jersey with his wife, Naomi, and their six children. In most photographs he is seen wearing a black kippah.

A senior businessman from New York who is also an Orthodox Jew, refrained from commenting on Greenblat's action, but noted that "It is not unusual for Orthodox Jews in the US to refrain from wearing kippot during secular work activities. It's actually quite common -- I never wore a kippah at work"

The businessman said that a Jew can be observant, pray every day, put on tefillin (phylacteries), and study Torah, even if he does not wear a kippah while at work, and that doing so does not take anything away from his fulfillment of the commandments or his striving to be like other religious Jews.