MK Levy: Revoke salaries of MKs suspected of treason

The Knesset Legislative Committee will vote Tuesday on Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy's proposal to revoke the salary of an MK suspected of crimes against the state.

The proposal calls for revocation of salary and other benefits for an MK who is accused of crimes against the state which carry a sentence of 7 years or more. The proposal was submitted to the Law Committee after the Ethics Committee had rejected the proposal of Levy and his fellow Yesh Atid member Yaakov Peri to revoke the salary of MK Basel Ghattas due to the crimes he is accused of committing.

Levy stated that "the present situation cannot continue. It's unacceptable that an MK who has betrayed the State of Israel and been indicted for crimes against the state should continue to receive a salary from the state."

"The proposal I submitted will put an end to the absurd situation in which citizens of Israel pay money to someone who tried to harm them and intentionally endangered their lives. I hope that the government ministers will rise above coalition considerations and support the proposal tomorrow. I can't imagine an alternative situation," concluded Levy.