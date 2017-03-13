Family members of Jabel Mukaber terrorist remanded

A Jerusalem court extended Monday remand of four members of family of terrorist who performed stabbing attack at Lion's Gate early Monday.

A Jerusalem court extended Monday afternoon the remand of four members of the family of the terrorist who performed the stabbing attack early Monday at Lion's Gate in the Old City.

During the course of the investigation police forces raided the house of the terrorist in Jabel Mukaber, gathered evidence and took four family members into custody on suspicion of complicity in the crime.

Two Border Police officers were wounded in the stabbing attack which took place near the Lions’ Gate in Jerusalem.One of the officers suffered serious injuries, a police spokesperson reported, while the second one suffered light-to-moderate injuries.

The two policemen were evacuated for medical treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. The hospital has reported that both are in stable condition now, suffering from wounds to their upper body. The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that at about 4:00 A.M. the terrorist entered a booth occupied by the two officers at Lion's Gate and proceeded to stab them before being shot and killed.

David Delphan and Tzvi Tebbans, MDA paramedics who arrived on the scene, said that "when we arrived we saw two 20-year-old youths fully conscious and suffering from stab wounds to their upper body. We gave them initial medical treatment on the scene and transferred them to hospital while continuing medical treatment including stopping bleeding, bandaging and providing liquids. Both were in stable condition."