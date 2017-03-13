New York prepares for super-snowstorm

New York prepares for 12-18 inches of snow, residents run to supermarkets to stock up on supplies.

Twelve to eighteen inches of snowfall will blanket New York City on Monday night and Tuesday, weathermen reported, warning residents to prepare for an extended stay indoors.

Wind will include gusts 30-50mph, and temperatures will drop to single digits. New York is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow per hour.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is expecting between 6-12 inches of snow, and Washington is expecting 6-10 inches.

The National Weather Service issued a "blizzard watch" for New York City from midnight on Monday night to midnight on Tuesday night. The blizzard watch covers parts of northern New Jersey, and southern Connecticut.

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines, "Traveling on Tuesday is going to be a no go, to be honest with you. All travel, by land or air, is going to be a problem. If you have a choice of staying home on Tuesday, I would chose to stay home."

Long Island weather service meteorologist Faye Barthold said, "This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City."

In response, New York residents began stocking up on supplies on Sunday, with some grabbing incomprehensible quantities of random products such as salt.

Others bought flashlights, batteries, buckets, water, and other emergency supplies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New York's Emergency Operations Center into operation, and ordered other state agencies to prepare for emergencies and possible blizzard conditions.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions. Besides the snow, it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for Sanitation crews and first responders."

During the winter of 2016-2017, New York has received 19.4 inches of snowfall, just less than the total yearly average of 20.2 inches.

Over 2,000 flights have been canceled across the US' "northeast" region. So far, most of these flights were in Chicago.