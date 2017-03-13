'We won't settle for anything less than a new town'

Representatives of the 42 families evicted from Amona spoke out Monday morning on regarding the planned meeting later Monday between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and special White House envoy Jason Greenblatt.

"Today, on Shushan Purim, we are hunger-striking," Amona residents said. "Today is the twelfth day of our hunger strike, which has included Shabbat (Sabbath) and holidays."

"We demand Netanyahu stand behind his promise to build a new town if Amona was destroyed. We demand Netanyahu build us a new town, where we, who were expelled from Amona, can rebuild our lives and continue our Zionist mission.

"We will not agree to anything less than the building of a new town in Israel, as we have said before.

"A month and a half after we were uprooted from our homes, and the town we were raised in was completely destroyed, we expect the Prime Minister to tell his American envoy that the State of Israel has decided to immediately found a new town, in the Shilo Valley, as he promised."

In December, residents of Amona agreed to a compromise worked out by Jewish Home party head Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Netanyahu, under which Amona would be partially rebuilt on a nearby site, allowing 24 of the 42 families to remain on the same hill. The Supreme Court did not allow the work on the hill to commence due to its acceptance of claims filed by the leftist NGO Yesh Gvul. In addition, the prime minister pledged that a new town would be constructed in the Shilo area in Samaria and it is that town the homeless residents, living in untenable conditions since the evacuation, are demanding.