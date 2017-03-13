4 arrested following Jerusalem terror attack

Police raid home of terrorist responsible for stabbing attack, prevent supporters from erecting tent in honor of terrorist.

Police raided the eastern Jerusalem home of the Arab terrorist responsible for a stabbing attack which left two Border Police officers injured early Monday morning.

The attack took place at a security post just outside of the Lion’s Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. The terrorist entered a booth occupied by the two officers and proceeded to stab them before being shot and killed.

One officer suffered moderate injuries, while the other has been listed in light-to-moderate condition. Both were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and are in stable condition.

After the attack, police and Border Police officers raided the terrorist’s home in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood, searching the premises and taking four of the terrorist’s relatives into custody.

Police say the four are being questioned in connection with the attack.

Authorities also barred relatives and supporters of the terrorist from erecting a mourners’ tent in the neighborhood. Mourners’ tents are often erected by friends and family of terrorists killed during attacks on Israelis as a public expression of praise for the terrorist and his actions.

Jabel Mukaber has been dubbed a terrorist hotbed by security experts, who warn of increasing support there for the ISS terror movement.

"The neighborhood school brings parents of terrorists to laud the greatness of their children's activities,” said Dr. Ephraim Herrera, an expert on Islam and the Middle East. “Our inquiries to the Education Ministry were answered saying it is a private school, so don't be surprised that this is happening."

Since the Second Intifada broke out, more than a dozen terror attacks have been committed by residents of the neighborhood.

In January 2017, a resident of Jabel Mukaber murdered four IDF cadets at the Haas Promenade in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of the capital. Less than a year and a half earlier, another resident of Jabel Mukaber stabbed a Border Police officer in the neighboring East Talpiot neighborhood.

In October 2015, two terrorists from Jabel Mukaber killed four Israelis in a pair of attacks in the capital.

Both terrorists responsible for the heinous synagogue massacre in the Har Nof neighborhood in 2014 came from Jabel Mukaber. Four worshippers and one police officer were murdered in the attack.

Two months earlier, another resident murdered one and wounded seven in a terror attack, using a tractor to run down pedestrians.

The terrorist who massacred eight students studying Torah at the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva ten years ago was from Jabel Mukaber.