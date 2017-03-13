Rain expected in center and north of Israel

On Sunday night, over 10 millimeters of rain fell in the Haifa area and the Upper Galilee, forcing the cancellation of various Purim activities,

Sunday's sandstorm and consequent air pollution gave way to rain, and rain is expected to fall in northern and central Israel on Monday.

It is not yet clear if this will influence Jerusalem's grand Purim event, which is scheduled to be held on Monday.

In addition to the north's heavy rains, Sunday night saw rainfall in Samaria and the Tel Aviv area.

The rain is expected to let up towards afternoon, and temperatures will drop as strong winds begin to blow. The Mediterranean Sea will see southwest to west winds at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour. Waves will rise to a height of 150-300 centimeters.

Expected temperatures are 11-20 degrees Celsius for Tiberias, 11-17 for Haifa, 11-18 for Tel Aviv, 8-12 for Jerusalem, 9-19 fr Be'er Sheva, 8-17 for Arad, 7-15 for Mitzpe Ramon, an 13-26 for Eilat.

Several cities have moved their activities to community centers, and others have canceled them altogether.

Tuesday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy. During the morning, rain may fall in the north and center of the country. Wednesday will be party cloudy or cloudy, with lower temperatures and potential rainfall in the north and center. Thursday will be partly cloudy, and rain may fall in Israel's north.