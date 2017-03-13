'They threatened an Arab woman and got arrested'

Israel Police on Sunday arrested four suspects from Petah Tikva on suspicion of threatening an Arab renter and her daughter in an attempt to force them to leave their rented apartment in the city.

The four suspects are two men and two women. They were arrested on Sunday after the Arab renter reported piece of a stun grenade in her apartment.

One of the suspects is suspected of being involved last week in similar activities, during which he drove his motorcycle dangerously near the woman while she walked on the street.

The suspects are being interrogated for threats, throwing a stun grenade, and additional crimes. Their case will be brought on Monday to Hashalom Court in Petah Tikva.