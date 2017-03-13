'Netanyahu has been kidnapped by right-wing settlers'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak during an interview with Army Radio on Monday attacked Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu has lost control," Barak said. "He's been kidnapped by right-wing settlers. Netanyahu's true agenda is 'what did Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) say this morning?'

"We have a right-wing government which endangers the Zionist dream. They talk about unity in the nation, but they work for a unity of the land."

During the interview, Barak also spoke about the Labor party's primary elections, which are scheduled to be held in the summer. He said he does not want to interfere with Labor's internal politics, but opined the best person to lead the party is Minister Avi Gabai.

Gabai himself was never an MK.

Barak left Labor in 2011 in order to form the "Independence" party.