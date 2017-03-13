Abbas looks to unite PLO ahead of Trump meeting

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday met a delegation of independent people, including Arab businessman Muniv al-Mizri and High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel Chairman Muhammed Braha.

Member of Fatah's Central Committee Azzam al-Ahmad also attended the meeting.

According to the Arab media outlet Wafa, Abbas emphasized the importance of strengthening "national" unity, and said unity is critical in the Arabs' ability to deal with upcoming political and diplomatic challenges.

Abbas also said he was willing to put an end to the different Arab organizations in order to create a unified organization which would hold proper elections.

Members of the visiting delegation voiced their support for the creation of a unified organization, a "national" conference, and effectively running the PLO's organizations.