German media list Netanyahu as 'dictator'

Israeli embassy in Germany angered after two newspapers say Netanyahu is one of seven "looniest dictators".

Two German newspapers listed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as one of "the seven looniest dictators of the world”, angering the Israeli embassy in Germany, i24news reported Sunday.

An article which appeared in both the Hamburger Morgenpost and the Berliner Kurier, listed Netanyahu alongside the likes of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte, and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.

The articles were unsigned, identifying the author only by the initials "MKR". The list featured a picture of Netanyahu, under which the author wrote that the Israeli prime minister "long refuses to agree to a two-state solution. He continues to carry out construction of settlements and thereby provokes his Palestinian neighbors.”

The article further said of Netanyahu, “In the long-running troubles with Iran, he tried without success to pressure Barack Obama to launch an air attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. With Trump that could turn out differently."

Netanyahu has expressed support for the two-state solution, and has also repeatedly called on Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas to sit down with him for direct peace negotiations.

Abbas refuses direct talks, and has instead chosen to impose preconditions on such talks, while paying stipends to convicted imprisoned terrorists and their families and naming schools after those who were killed. Abbas regularly meets with freed terrorists who murdered and wounded Israelis and their relatives.

The Israeli embassy in Germany responded to the article, telling the Jerusalem Post it is another example of "anti-Semitism."

"The fact that the elected prime minister of a Western democracy – that has been struggling for its life ever since it was founded – is placed in the same category as some of the worst dictatorships in the world, bears witness more than anything to the newspaper’s level of understanding about what is happening in the world today or about something much worse, that should have disappeared from the world long ago: antisemitism," the embassy qas quoted as having said.

According to i24news, the Hamburger Morgenpost, which has a daily circulation of nearly 73,000, later apologized for the article.

"The classification of Netanyahu in the list was incorrect. We apologize for that," it wrote on Twitter.