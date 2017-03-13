Photos: Purim celebration in Australia

Yeshivah - Beth Rivkah Colleges in Melbourne held festive Purim celebrations which begun at the start of Adar.

The Yeshivah - Beth Rivkah Colleges in Melbourne, Australia held festive Purim celebrations which begun at the start of the month of Adar.

The celebrations culminated on Purim day with a vibrant school environment, creative costumes, and lots of excited students. The Yeshivah – Beth Rivkah campuses hosted over 15 megillah readings for students across the five school campuses on Purim morning. Additionally, in line with the family and community-minded nature of Yeshivah – Beth Rivkah, several megillah readings were open for parents and extended family to attend.

The Purim morning program across campuses was punctuated by singing, dancing, costume parades and spirited fun, alongside fulfilling the mitzvot of Purim whereby students exchanged Mishloach Manot parcels with their friends and gave Matanot L'evyonim (tzedakah for those in need).





