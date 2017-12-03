Home Front Command exercises are 'critical'

Police, ambulance, and fire crews take part in Home Front Command preparedness drill.

The Home Front Command during the training

Israel's Home Front Command's Northern Command recently held training exercises in which they practiced several possible emergency scenarios.

According to the Home Front Command, practice during times of calm ensures preparedness during emergencies.

Local authorities, including ambulance, police, and fire crews, were included in the exercises.

The training exercises provide an opportunity to practice cooperation and large-scale emergency planning. The Jordan Valley Regional Council also carried out practice "Safe Distance" practice drills.

Northern Command Commander Colonel Itzik Bar said, "These authorities' practice drills are a critical part of the Home Front Command's preparedness for various emergency situations which could become reality at any moment. We have prepared detailed plans with the authorities, and we have made efficient plans.

"It's obvious that we have come to a deep understanding of how to we need to act during emergencies. The Home Front Command has played an integral part in preparations for emergency situations."