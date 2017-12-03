Ya'alon: I won't prevent right-wing government

Moshe Ya'alon insists he will not join left-wing parties to prevent the establishment of a right-wing government

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon announces that he does not intend to prevent the establishment of a right-wing government. Yaalon's spokesman said that "attempts to connect him to a left-wing bloc with the Joint Arab List are ridiculous. Boogie is a member of the responsible, moderate, honest right wing."

Channel 2 surveys had demonstrated that in the present political constellation the prime minister could not form a government.

The Likud received 22 mandates in this survey, two less than in a previous survey, while the Joint Arab List received 13 mandates, the Zionist Union 11, the Jewish Home party 11, UTJ -7, Kulanu-& and Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu party 7. Shas received 6 mandates and Meretz 6.

Ya'alon's party hovered around the votes threshold with just 4 mandates. According to the survey the right would have just 60 seats allowing the left to form a blocking base of 60 mandates assuming Ya'alon joined them. However Ya'alon emphasized he did not intend to join such an initiative.