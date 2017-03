Join Arutz Sheva readers from Israel and abroad and share your colourful celebration of this special holiday

Arutz Sheva readers from Israel and abroad have sent in their Purim costume pictures, celebrating the worldwide Jewish holiday which began Saturday.

Join our celebration and have your pictures featured here on Arutz Sheva.

And you might even win in our post-Purim Arutz Sheva raffle...

How do you send the pictures?

Send pictures of your Purim costumes to purim@a7.org or send them via WhatsApp to phone number: +972-55-6657777.