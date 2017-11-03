Maryland to join lawsuit against Trump travel ban

Maryland Attorney General says Trump's new executive order is still a ban on Muslims.

Maryland will join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, the state’s Attorney General said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Attorney General, Brian Frosh, said the measure is still a ban on Muslims and would hurt the state.

"Trump’s second executive order is still a Muslim ban," Frosh said in a statement. "The administration persists in an effort to implement a policy that is inhumane and unconstitutional, but also makes us less safe, not more safe."

The statement argued that the ban would make Maryland less competitive by deterring visits by academics, scientists and engineers from other countries and would hurt the state’s universities and economy.

Several states have already announced they would challenge the travel ban, which was signed by Trump this past Monday.

The state of Hawaii challenged the new travel ban in court earlier this week, arguing it would hurt Hawaii’s tourism industry and its businesses, along with Hawaii educational institutions.

On Thursday, Democratic attorneys general in four states announced they would try to block the travel ban in court.

The new order blocks citizens of six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraqi citizens, covered by the initial ban, will be allowed to travel to the United States under the new order.

The order is temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of Trump’s – can be implemented.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)