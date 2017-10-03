Swiss police rule out terror in Basel shooting

Police in Switzerland say killing of two people in a Basel cafe was not terror-related.

Police in Switzerland have ruled out terrorism in the killing of two people in a Basel cafe on Thursday night, The Local news website reports.

The Basel public prosecutor said it “assumes that the perpetrators have targeted the cafe”, adding that while the motive has not been established, terrorism has been ruled out.

Public prosecutor spokesman Peter Gill told the media investigators suspected the gunmen had specifically chosen the cafe.

“It is not a terrorist attack,” he said.

The two perpetrators have been described as being between 30 and 40 years old and are thought to be of Eastern European origin.

They both wore dark clothes, one of them a brown or black leather jacket.

Two men aged 28 and 39, both Albanian, were killed in the shooting. A 24-year-old, also Albanian, was seriously injured but his life is now out of danger, according to The Local.

Meanwhile, police in Germany on Friday also ruled out terrorism in Thursday evening’s axe attack on a train station in Dusseldorf.

The attacker, who was arrested after the attack, was reportedly suffering from mental health problems.

The man had been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic with a history of high anxiety and self-harm, police said, ruling out a terrorist motive.

Nine people were injured in the axe attack. While four of the nine were said to be in serious condition, none of them have life-threatening injuries.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)