Rabbi dies after being hit by a car in New Jersey

61-year-old Rabbi Perets Schinerman dies after being struck by a car in Lakewood.

A 61-year-old rabbi died on Thursday after being struck by a car in Lakewood, New Jersey.

A doctor at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus declared Rabbi Perets Schinerman dead shortly after a 2015 Kia Sportage hit him near a crosswalk at Hillside Boulevard.

The driver of the car which hit Rabbi Schinerman was identified as Michael Wood Jr., 30, of Lakehurst. He hit Rabbi Schinerman shortly before 8:00 p.m., according to the Asbury Park Press.

"A statement, blood draw and forensic cellphone review will all be part of the continuing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident," the local prosecutor’s office said.

