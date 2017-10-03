Do You Really Need to Make More Money?

Why Making More Money Shouldnt Always Be Your Investing Goal?

Douglas Goldstein,

Doug Goldstein, CFP, cross-border financial advisor discusses why investors should consider their financial situations before they try to make more money. Sometimes your portfolio is fine the way it is and the real risk of losing money in the stock market isnt worth it.

3 rules of thumb for investing: Remember these 3 guidelines before you invest. Listen to the podcast to find out what they are.

Investing can be particularly challenging for freelancers. Financial writer Miranda Marquit shares the struggle of planning for retirement when you freelance. She also explains why she is the "Indexing Queen."



