Israel caves in, agrees to free security detainee

The family of an Arab journalist with ties to the Hamas terror group who has been detained by Israel on administrative arrest announced Friday that the state had agreed to his early release, following a roughly month-long hunger strike.

Muhammad Elkik, a writer and journalist from the Palestinian Authority, was placed under administrative arrested on January 15th. After he was apprehended on his way to Ramallah, Elkik was questioned before being transferred to an Israeli prison, where he was sentenced to remain for six months.

Roughly one month, ago, however, Elkik began a hunger strike, while relatives and supporters organized demonstrations demanding his release.

Despite Elkik’s membership in the Hamas terror group and history of involvement in Hamas operations, the state agreed to reduce the term of his administrative arrest.

While Israel initially offered to release Elkik on May 21st, Elkik refused the compromise agreement, and continued his hunger strike.

On Friday the state accepted Elkik’s demands, agreeing to free him on March 14th, just two months after he was first detained.