

Purim Special Arutz Sheva costume competition See what A7 readers are dressing up as this Purim! Have a photo-worthy costume of your own? Send us the pictures and join the A7 raffle. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: קורינה קרן, פלאש 90 Purim Send pictures of your Purim costumes to purim@a7.org and be automatically entered into the Arutz Sheva Purim raffle!



Loading....





















