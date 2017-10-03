Michael Fragin and Phil Goldfeder cover several topics including, "Presidential Trump, Cuomo Going to Israel and Up and Down for Mayor de Blasio".
Loading....
Tags:Spin class
|
The connection between New York Governor and Israel
Andrew Cuomo visited Israel on a one-day trip to pledge solidarity amid growth in anti-Semitic acts.
Contact Editor
Michael Fragin, 10/03/17 11:30
Prime Minister Netanyahu and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Haim Zach/GPO
Michael Fragin and Phil Goldfeder cover several topics including, "Presidential Trump, Cuomo Going to Israel and Up and Down for Mayor de Blasio".
Loading....
Tags:Spin class
Related Stories