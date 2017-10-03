The connection between New York Governor and Israel

Andrew Cuomo visited Israel on a one-day trip to pledge solidarity amid growth in anti-Semitic acts.

Michael Fragin,

Prime Minister Netanyahu and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Haim Zach/GPO

Michael Fragin and Phil Goldfeder cover several topics including, "Presidential Trump, Cuomo Going to Israel and Up and Down for Mayor de Blasio".



