Canadian PM promises to keep Jews safe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday vowed to keep Jews safe, following recent threats against Jewish centers in the country.

“This week, Jewish communities across the country have again been targeted by hateful threats and acts designed to make us all afraid. I want to say again – we will stand by you every day in the face of intolerance, prejudice and outright criminal acts,” Trudeau wrote on Facebook.

“We understand the fear and anxiety each one of these threats creates in the Jewish community, especially when the locations targeted are places where Jewish families and children gather. The cowards who target Jewish schools, community centers and synagogues won’t shake our resolve, and we’ll work with law enforcement to bring them to justice,” he continued.

“In Canada, we stand together because we know that diversity is our strength. It built this country. Jews in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and across the country should know they have the full support of the Government of Canada as we guard against a resurgence of anti-Semitism. We’re with you, and will do everything we can to keep you safe.”

This week, two Canadian Jewish centers in Toronto and London, Ontario, received bomb threats.

Last week in Toronto, two swastikas were found drawn in chalk in a York University classroom. Police in York Region in Ontario later said they would increase patrols and presence at synagogues, Jewish community centers and other Jewish institutions across the region.